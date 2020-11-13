Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,226 Covid-19 cases, 668 recoveries, 5 deaths

More than 14.7 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,226 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 668 recoveries.

Five deaths were also reported. As many as 124,494 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 14.7 million tests so far.

A first-of-its-kind PCR testing that gives instant results is set to be launched at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. With this hub, arriving passengers won’t have to wait longer than 30 minutes to get their PCR test results. The initiative is aimed at identifying Covid-19 positive cases, containing the spread of the infection, and making Abu Dhabi completely secure for everyone.

The latest project is yet another statement of intent by the Abu Dhabi Government to contain the pandemic. The door-to-door testing continues in the city and is extended to densely populated areas, too. Abu Dhabi has maintained a very low percentage of Covid-19 positive cases over the recent months.

Meanwhile, researchers at a university in Abu Dhabi have developed a new technique for Covid-19 testing, which could be more accurate than the widely used RT-PCR method. Using this latest testing technique in the UAE, the Covid-19 virus can easily be detected even in asymptomatic patients. The new three-step cost-effective testing approach will improve testing accuracy significantly.

Authorities in the UAE have also called on the Indian expats, as well as all residents, to adhere to safety measures and avoid large gatherings, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, especially while celebrating Diwali.