Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,226 Covid-19 cases, 668 recoveries, 5 deaths
More than 14.7 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,226 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 668 recoveries.
Five deaths were also reported. As many as 124,494 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 14.7 million tests so far.
"" 124,494 1,226 # 668 5 . # pic.twitter.com/zp2msTVBGU— (@wamnews) November 13, 2020
A first-of-its-kind PCR testing that gives instant results is set to be launched at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. With this hub, arriving passengers won’t have to wait longer than 30 minutes to get their PCR test results. The initiative is aimed at identifying Covid-19 positive cases, containing the spread of the infection, and making Abu Dhabi completely secure for everyone.
The latest project is yet another statement of intent by the Abu Dhabi Government to contain the pandemic. The door-to-door testing continues in the city and is extended to densely populated areas, too. Abu Dhabi has maintained a very low percentage of Covid-19 positive cases over the recent months.
Meanwhile, researchers at a university in Abu Dhabi have developed a new technique for Covid-19 testing, which could be more accurate than the widely used RT-PCR method. Using this latest testing technique in the UAE, the Covid-19 virus can easily be detected even in asymptomatic patients. The new three-step cost-effective testing approach will improve testing accuracy significantly.
Authorities in the UAE have also called on the Indian expats, as well as all residents, to adhere to safety measures and avoid large gatherings, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, especially while celebrating Diwali.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,226 Covid cases, 668 recoveries, 5...
More than 14.7 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Delhi records its highest deaths,...
Infections in the country rose by 44,789 in the past 24 hours, taking ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
With spike of 44,878 cases, India's Covid-19...
With 547 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
PCR Covid test results in just 30 minutes at Abu...
In less than 30 days, the Capital was able to set up the new testing... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews