Coronavirus: UAE reports 122 Covid-19 cases, 157 recoveries, 2 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 122 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 157 recoveries and two deaths.

The new cases were detected through 327,338 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 19 are 738,812 while total recoveries stand at 732,595. The death toll now stands at 2,122.

New Zealand recorded on Tuesday the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began last year, as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in its biggest city Auckland.

The South Pacific nation reported 94 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, of which 87 were in Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 2,099. There have been 28 deaths in total due to Covid-19 and 38 people are hospitalised over the virus.

Once the poster child for stamping out Covid-19, New Zealand has been fighting a Delta outbreak that has spread across Auckland and its neighbouring regions despite tough lockdown and border closures.

About 1.7 million Aucklanders still face tight restrictions under a lockdown, though this has not stopped the surge of the virus. The lockdown in Auckland was extended by two weeks.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated tennis stars are unlikely to get visas to play in the Australian Open, a local official warned Tuesday, throwing defending champion Novak Djokovic’s participation into serious doubt.

Victoria state premier Dan Andrews said he expected no exceptions from Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine rules for players competing in January’s Grand Slam.

“I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country,” Andrews said. “The virus doesn’t care what your tennis ranking is or how many Grand Slams you’ve won.

“And if they did get a visa, they would probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks, when no other players have to.”