Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,214 Covid-19 cases, 670 recoveries, 3 deaths
More than 17.2 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,214 cases of Covid-19, along with 670 recoveries. Three deaths were also reported.
As many as 83,146 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 17.2 million so far.
" " 83,146 1,214 # 670 3 24 .# pic.twitter.com/UIm36tPzYl— (@wamnews) December 5, 2020
Mosques across the UAE received worshippers for the Friday prayers on December 4 after over eight months. The Friday prayers called Jumuah were suspended in March as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.
Mosques were allowed to open 30 minutes before the Jumuah sermons, and closed 30 minutes after the prayers.
Meanwhile, the Gitex Technology Week will open at the Dubai World Trade Centre tomorrow, December 6. It will be on till December 10.
