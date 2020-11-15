Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,210 Covid-19 cases, 691 recoveries, 2 deaths

Nearly 15 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,210 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 691 recoveries.

Two deaths were also reported. As many as 126,916 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 14.97 million tests so far.

Meanwhile, the Nobel UN agency has warned that 2021 is going to be worse than 2020.

The head of the World Food Program (WFP) says the Nobel Peace Prize has given the UN agency a spotlight and megaphone to warn world leaders that next year is going to be worse than this year, and without billions of dollars "we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021".

The WFP needs $15 billion next year — $5 billion just to avert famine and $10 billion to carry out the agency's global programs including for malnourished children and school lunches which are often the only meal youngsters get.