Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,209 Covid-19 cases, 680 recoveries, 4 deaths
As many as 84,154 new Covid-19 tests were carried out.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1209 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 680 recoveries. Four deaths were also reported.
As many as 84,154 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to nearly 15.1 million tests so far.
Emirates says it has facilities to transport Pfizer's Covid vaccine
Emirates is gearing up to transport Covid-19 vaccines across the world. These include Pfizer's jab that is purported to be more than 90 per cent effective against the coronavirus. In an interview to CNBC, Tim Clark, the President of the Dubai-based carrier, said Emirates is working on moving Pfizer's vaccine in special containers on its planes. The vaccine frontrunnner must be stored under -70 degree Celsius for optimal efficiency, and the Emirates president said the carrier had the facilities for the task. “We’re working on trying to move this Pfizer vaccine in specially designed containers on our planes, in our holds, and in the cabins, and keeping them at that level through the distribution point,” Clark said. “We have the chillers, we have the freezers, we have the logistical control for the airline to get these vaccines into multiple parts of the world where others cannot.”
Spectators can now attend Dubai sports events at 30% capacity
Spectators can now return to sports events taking place in Dubai, up to a maximum of 30 per cent capacity. Thanks to its rigorous health and safety protocols, the Dubai Sports Council has obtained an approval for the same from the Executive Council of Dubai and the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, the Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.
