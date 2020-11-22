Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,205 Covid-19 cases, 791 recoveries, 4 deaths

Nearly 15.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,205 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 791 recoveries. Four deaths were also reported.

As many as 110,952 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to nearly 15.8 million tests so far.

Camping banned in Fujairah

The crises, emergencies and disasters management committee in Fujairah has banned all types of camps, including tents and caravans, across the emirate. Major-General Mohamed Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, commander-in-chief of the Fujairah Police, said the decision is part of the emirate's precautionary measures to keep residents safe from Covid-19. Fujairah's scenic spots are a popular draw for campers and attract enthusiasts from across the country, especially during the winter season. With a five-day UAE National Day weekend coming up, the anti-Covid measure will affect the camping plans of residents.

WHO Covid envoy fears third wave, calls Europe response 'incomplete'

A World Health Organisation (WHO) special Covid-19 envoy has predicted a third wave of the pandemic in Europe in early 2021 if governments repeat what he said was a failure to do what was needed to prevent the second wave of infections.

"They missed building up the necessary infrastructure during the summer months, after they brought the first wave under the control," the WHO's David Nabarro said in an interview with Swiss newspapers.

“Now we have the second wave. If they don’t build the necessary infrastructure, we’ll have a third wave early next year,” said Nabarro, a Briton who campaigned unsuccessfully to become the WHO director general in 2017.