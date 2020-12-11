Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,196 Covid-19 cases, 694 recoveries, 5 deaths
More than 18.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,196 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 694 recoveries. Five deaths were also reported.
As many as new 163,352 Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 18.1 million so far.
In a statement, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.
Healthcare workers across the country heaved a sigh of relief as the UAE announced the mass use of Sinopharm’s Covid vaccine, saying it was 86 per cent effective. The country had vaccinated over 31,000 volunteers as part of its phase III trial of Sinopharm’s inactivated vaccine for Covid-19 that began in July this year.
It is now available in all clinics run by Abu Dhabi’s public health regulator Seha, private medical facilities run by VPS Healthcare and NMC Hospital. In Dubai, residents can get the shot at Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital. In Sharjah, it is available at Wasit Medical Centre from 4pm to 9pm. In Ajman, people can go to Al Humaidiya Centre from 9am to 12.30pm and from 5pm to 8.30pm. In Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah, it is available at the Al Bait Metwahid Centre and Murashied Medical Centre respectively.
Meanwhile, government employees in Dubai will now be allowed to work outside their offices — either fully or partially — as new Remote Working Protocols have been approved. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, yesterday announced the roll-out of the new protocols, which seek to enhance corporate agility, efficiency and talent retention and promote work-life balance. The protocols specify that only those employees whose productivity will not be affected by working off-site will be eligible for the programme. Performance and productivity will be regularly monitored and assessed.
