Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,174 Covid-19 cases, 678 recoveries
More than 14.7 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,174 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 678 recoveries.
No deaths were announced today as a result of the illness and 125,915 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country.
On Friday, the authorities announced that the land borders across the UAE are set to reopen on Monday, allowing free movement but with strict Covid-19 measures in place. Citizens of Oman will be allowed to enter the country through the land ports without having to get prior approval. Omanis will be required to present a negative PCR test result and it must have been issued by accredited laboratories in their country. Visitors will have to follow the local quarantine procedures that are in place in various emirates, the ICA noted. Land borders between the UAE and Oman had been closed since March because of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Indian expats are marking Diwali with happiness and fervour. However, they will avoid community gatherings and keep the celebrations intimate, limiting it to close family get-togethers and video calls. Authorities have called on expats, as well as all residents, to adhere to safety measures and avoid large gatherings, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, especially while celebrating Diwali.
