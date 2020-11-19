Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,153 Covid-19 cases, 932 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 15.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,153 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 932 recoveries. Two deaths were also reported.

As many as 120,041 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to more than 15.4 million tests so far.

Flouting Covid-19 rules can lead to Dh3,000 fine: Ajman Police

The authorities in Ajman have warned residents that flouting Covid-19 rules can lead to fines of up to Dh3,000.

The Ajman Police in coordination with the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team has launched an intensified campaign in the emirate to ensure residents are following all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Community members need to wear a mask whenever they leave their home to avoid the Dh3,000 fine in case of non-compliance,” said an official from Ajman Police.

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine could be cleared for emergency use by December

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech could secure emergency US and European authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine next month after final trial results showed it had a 95 per cent success rate and no serious side effects, the drugmakers said on Wednesday.

The vaccine's efficacy was found to be consistent across different ages and ethnicities - a promising sign given the disease has disproportionately hurt the elderly and certain groups including Black people.