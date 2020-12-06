Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,153 Covid-19 cases, 634 recoveries, 3 deaths

More than 17.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,153 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 634 recoveries. Three deaths were also reported.

As many as new 92,147 Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 17.4 million so far.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has said that the UAE will be the fastest country in the world to recover from the pandemic. This came as he announced the launch of Gitex Technology Week, which began today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In Abu Dhabi, the price for Covid-19 PCR test has now been reduced to Dh85. This is a reduction of 66 per cent from the earlier price that was capped at Dh250 in September. The new price comes into effect immediately following recent communication across all Seha testing centres.