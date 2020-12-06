Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,153 Covid-19 cases, 634 recoveries, 3 deaths
More than 17.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,153 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 634 recoveries. Three deaths were also reported.
As many as new 92,147 Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 17.4 million so far.
" " 92,147 1,153 # 634 3 24 # pic.twitter.com/2zIZxlRSVb— (@wamnews) December 6, 2020
The UAE has conducted over 17.32 million tests till date as part of the country's massive screening programmes to combat the spread of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has said that the UAE will be the fastest country in the world to recover from the pandemic. This came as he announced the launch of Gitex Technology Week, which began today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
In Abu Dhabi, the price for Covid-19 PCR test has now been reduced to Dh85. This is a reduction of 66 per cent from the earlier price that was capped at Dh250 in September. The new price comes into effect immediately following recent communication across all Seha testing centres.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,153 Covid cases, 634 recoveries, 3 ...
More than 17.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
China prepares large-scale roll-out of Covid...
The government has yet to say how many people it plans to vaccinate. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Action against owner if over 100 people gather at ...
The government also informed that if rules are violated, the owner of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: India records 36,011 new Covid-19...
The overall Covid-19 cases reached 96,44,222, including 4,03,248... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews