Coronavirus: UAE reports 115 Covid-19 cases, 159 recoveries, no deaths
The new cases were detected through 362,508 additional tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 115 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 159 recoveries and no deaths.
The new cases were detected through 362,508 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on October 16 are 738,487 while total recoveries stand at 732,143. The death toll now stands at 2,118.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: US to lift curbs for vaccinated foreign travellers, says White House
>> Covid-19: UK lab suspended after false negative virus tests
Saudi Arabia will ease Covid-19 curbs from today, October 17, in response to a sharp drop in daily infections, SPA reported on Friday.
The government will lift social distancing measures and allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, the agency added.
Social distancing regulations will also be dropped and public places, transport, restaurants, cinemas, and other gatherings will be allowed to operate at full capacity once again.
Meanwhile, New Zealand health care workers administered a record number of vaccine jabs on Saturday, as the nation held a festival aimed at getting more people inoculated against the coronavirus.
Musicians, sports stars and celebrities pitched in for the "Vaxathon" event which was broadcast on television and online for eight hours straight. By late afternoon, more than 120,000 people had gotten shots, eclipsing the daily record of 93,000 set in August. The event stretched into the evening.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 115 Covid-19 cases, 159 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 362,508 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New Zealand administers record number...
Boeing 787 Dreamliner turned into clinic for event, people given... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in US: FDA advisers recommend second shot...
On Thursday, the panel unanimously backed booster shots of Moderna's... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 31,708 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The rate of doses stands at 208.74 per 100 people in the country. READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Flu vaccine campaign launched to...
Timely vaccination reduces the risk of severe symptoms and... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: NASA launches Lucy probe on 12-year mission...
Shuttle to become first solar-powered spacecraft to venture far from... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan tours Rwanda,...
The Dubai Crown Prince said Africa will play a key role in shaping... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ride to let cyclists pedal along Sheikh...
Registration now open for event's second iteration READ MORE
Jobs
British Airways hiring cabin crew; salary Dh141,000 a year
15 October 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 19°C on Friday
15 October 2021
Travel
3-day weekend: UAE residents' top 10 destinations revealed