Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,148 Covid-19 cases, 579 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 17.5 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,148 cases of Covid-19, along with 579 recoveries. Two deaths were also reported.

As many as new 87,635 Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 17.5 million so far.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said that Dubai and the UAE have demonstrated global leadership in accelerating economic recovery while hosting Gitex Technology Week — the biggest in-person technology event amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The 40th edition of Gitex Technology Week began at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, business and community leaders in the UAE have pledged their support to the UAE's efforts in fighting Covid-19 and said they are confident that the country will beat the pandemic and emerge stronger. Their optimism was evident in the way they were responding to a statement on Saturday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that the UAE will be the fastest country in the world to recover and the country's institutions have proven the ability to adapt.

Travel agents are seeing a surge in enquiries for different holiday destinations ahead of winter vacations. They are advising people to check well ahead of time before making holiday plans. Many countries have opened up borders for international tourists and the world sees an uptick in travel for countries.