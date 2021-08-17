Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,115 Covid-19 cases, 1,544 recoveries, 3 deaths

More than 70.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,115 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,544 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 247,213 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 17 are 704,000, while total recoveries stand at 682,809. The death toll now stands at 2,006.

Abu Dhabi will remove six countries from the green list starting Wednesday, August 18.

Etihad Airways, the UAE's national carrier, said Armenia, Austria, Israel, Italy, Maldives and the USA will be removed from the green list tomorrow.

Scores of entry permit holders — including families and those who secured new jobs in the country — are hoping to be allowed to fly into the UAE soon.

Though granted entry permits, a number of travellers remain stranded in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda as UAE flights are restricted to residents and other special categories.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a new case of Covid-19 was discovered in the biggest city of Auckland.

The lockdown will run seven days in Auckland, but three days elsewhere. Ardern said authorities were assuming the new case was a Delta variant although this has not been confirmed.