Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,109 Covid-19 cases, 1,505 recoveries, 2 deaths
The new cases were detected through 249,792 additional tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,109 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,505 recoveries and 2 deaths.
The total number of cases in UAE as on August 16 are 702,885, while total recoveries stand at 681,265. The death toll now stands at 2,003.
