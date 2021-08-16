Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,109 Covid-19 cases, 1,505 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 249,792 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,109 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,505 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 16 are 702,885, while total recoveries stand at 681,265. The death toll now stands at 2,003.

Airfares for Pakistan-UAE flights have skyrocketed amid pent-up demand and limited availability of passenger flights.

Airlines data showed that passengers flying from Pakistan to UAE will have to shell out hefty amounts, as a one-way ticket now costs nearly double the average airfare that passengers used to pay prior to the suspension of flights four months ago.

With the UAE moving to the UK’s ‘amber list’, interest in vacationing in Dubai has skyrocketed.

According to metasearch engine and travel agency Skyscanner, searches for trips to Dubai increased by a massive 287 per cent between August 2 and 9, compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced that private schools will be allowed to increase their tuition fees under exceptional circumstances during the new academic year, which begins on August 29.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge’s (Adek) parents’ guide stated that schools reserve the right to charge the full tuition fee to all pupils, irrespective of the mode of attendance such as in-classroom or online teaching.