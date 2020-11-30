Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,107 Covid-19 cases, 714 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 16.7 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,107 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 714 recoveries. Two deaths were also reported.

As many as 87,514 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 16.7 million tests so far.

UAE's frontline heroes to attend closed-door Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Covid-19 frontline heroes in the UAE have been invited to attend this year's Formula-1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020. The event will take place on December 11-13 at Yas Island. The race will be held without spectators so as to comply with Covid-19 restrictions. Special permission was, however, granted by the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Abu Dhabi Police for a small number of attendees, including frontline professionals.

Covid-19 vaccine for families of martyrs

The Martyrs' Families’ Affairs Office (MFAO) at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court launched a campaign to vaccinate the families of martyrs with the coronavirus vaccine, in cooperation with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi. The MFAO also launched the campaign #UAEisproudofyou that engaged all segments of society in activities and events to express appreciation and pride for the martyrs’ sacrifices. The campaign featured events and activities that targeted various societal segments. Programmes tailored for students saw them draw portraits that reflected the martyrs’ sacrifices.