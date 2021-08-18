Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,089 Covid-19 cases, 1,605 recoveries, 3 deaths

The new cases were detected through 327,616 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,089 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,605 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 327,616 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 18 are 705,089, while total recoveries stand at 684,414. The death toll now stands at 2,009.

DON'T MISS:

>> Emirati CEO offers prizes to residents who lose weight amid Covid-19

>> Photos: Inside the warehouse storing Covid-19 vaccines in UAE

Indian nationals with a visa or residence permit issued by the US, United Kingdom or an EU Member State can visit Abu Dhabi from Indian cities.

An approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) is not required, Etihad Airways said on its website.

Meanwhile, budget carrier flydubai has announced that passengers returning from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka to Dubai can take a rapid PCR test six hours prior to the flight departure.

The new directive is in line with a notification issued by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to provide extra flexibility for the airlines to facilitate the operations.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced that it will be adjusting the prices for express Covid-19 PCR test services in the emirate.

The normal PCR tests will continue to be charged Dh65. Usually, the test result takes nearly 24 hours. However, to meet the urgent needs of the customers, two express services are also available, set at either Dh350 for results within one to two hours, or D250 for results within two to five hours.