Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,070 Covid-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths

The country has conducted 71 million Covid tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,070 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,619 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 311,295 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 19 are 707,236 while total recoveries stand at 686,644. The death toll now stands at 2,014.

Entry rules eased for Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has eased the entry rules for vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors within the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said on Thursday that the updated rules come into effect on August 20.

According to the updated procedures, those vaccinated against Covid-19 and participants in a clinical trial can enter Abu Dhabi if they have a 'green pass' and an active E or star icon on Alhosn app.

A PCR test is required to show the E/star icon, which remains active for seven days.

No further testing after entering Abu Dhabi is required for vaccinated people who remain in the Capital.

Visitors from abroad should also follow the relevant travel protocol.

Green pass to access public places

From Friday, entry to public places in Abu Dhabi will be granted only to Covid-19 vaccinated individuals and those who hold a green status — which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains valid for 30 days — on the AlHosn app.

Earlier on Thursday, Abu Dhabi announced the end of the National Sterilisation Programme after achieving its objectives.

Residents are advised to adhere to precautionary measures for their safety.

UAE flights for Pakistan, Colombo passengers

Abu Dhabi-based carrier, Etihad, announced resumption of flights from Pakistan and Colombo for passengers whose final destination is the UAE Capital.

In a fresh travel update posted on the airline's website, Abu Dhabi flights for stranded residents in Pakistan will resume from August 22 while flights from Sri Lanka's capital will resume from August 21.

Currently, the airline is only flying transit passengers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Ministry guidelines for schools

Teachers will have to wear facemasks all the time when in classrooms and should always be at least one metre away from students when pupils return for face-to-face learning during the new school year which begins in September, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has said.

Authorities have also told students to avoid shaking hands while greeting others and exchange school equipment with care when using personal protective equipment as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.