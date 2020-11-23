Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,065 Covid-19 cases, 707 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 15.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,065 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 707 recoveries.

MoHAP also reported two deaths.

The new cases were identified through over 81,000 additional tests. More than 15.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The number of active cases in UAE stands at 9,923.

The total number of cases in UAE as of November 23 are 160,055 while total recoveries are 149,578. Death toll rises to 554.

Dubai approves saliva-based Covid-19 testing for children

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) facilities and screening centres have adopted saliva-based Covid-19 testing for children aged 3 to 16 years. The test costs Dh150 — the same as a PCR test in Dubai — and the results are made available within 24 hours. The “research-driven and evidence-based move” comes after a joint study by the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and DHA highlighted the diagnostic accuracy of the saliva-based test in children.

AstraZeneca Oxford Covid-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90 per cent effective without any serious side effects, the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic.

The vaccine developed by Oxford University was 90per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 when it was administered as a half dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart, according to data from the late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.