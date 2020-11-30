Coronavirus: UAE announces Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan; issues National Day advisory

Children, pregnant women will not be given Covid-19 vaccine during trials.

The vaccine trials are being administered on the country’s first line of defenders, as they are more vulnerable to infection than others, and to the elderly and people with chronic diseases, announced Dr Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government on Monday.

Speaking at the Covid-19 weekly briefing ahead of the 49th National Day celebrations, Dr Hammadi, said, “At the beginning of the trials, the vaccination will not be given to children and pregnant women until safety is assured, after that the scope of vaccinations will be expanded to include other groups.”

“The highest priority in the current period is the provision and development of a safe vaccine. The success of a vaccine, its effectiveness and safety, will be a success for all humanity against this pandemic,” he added.

The UAE has launched the Hope Coalition initiative to facilitate the distribution of 6 billion doses around the world, increasing this capacity to 18 billion by the end of 2021, as the leadership demonstrates the importance of taking responsibility globally.

“Billions of doses of the Covid19 vaccination will be available around the world in the coming period. All our experience and expertise must be used for the benefit of public health across the world,” assured Dr Hammadi.

‘Precautionary measures with vax campaign will limit pandemic’

However, Dr Hammadi has stressed on the need for continuing precautionary measures in conjunction with vaccination campaigns to limit the pandemic and for the success of the containment process.

“There are many factors required to achieve herd immunity, which is immunity in a proportion of the population against the virus. This means that whenever the disease appears, it will find an immune system ready to face it and so it will recede,” explained Dr Hammadi.

“Wearing masks and social distancing are very important tools in reducing the spread of Covid-19, and vaccination is the weapon that will fight the virus when it enters the body,” he stated.

“For society and the world, the desired benefits of vaccination are far-reaching as it is hoped that the spread of the virus will gradually decrease during the coming months and years until reaching the goal of comprehensive prevention,” explained Dr Hammadi.

Rate of UAE’s positive cases remains at 1 per cent

From November 25 to 30, the UAE carried out 767,637 COVID-19 examinations, with confirmed cases reaching 7,495. “The rate of positive cases out of the total number of tests remains at one per cent, which is lower than all of the European Union, the Middle East, North Africa region and the OECD countries,” he said.

Data from this time also saw 4,638 recoveries with 13 deaths, bringing the fatality rate to 0.3 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world compared to all of the European Union, the Middle East, North Africa region and the OECD countries.

On the occasion of National Day, Dr Hammadi called all citizens and residents to adhere to all precautionary measures. “We do not want our National Day to be marred by violations and laxity in prevention, the results of which lead to dire consequences,” he said.