Coronavirus: Type O blood linked to lower risk; taking Vitamin D unlikely to help
Researchers looked at the blood types of 225,556 Canadians who were tested for the virus.
A large study adds to evidence that people with type O or Rh−negative blood may be at slightly lower risk from the new coronavirus.
Among 225,556 Canadians who were tested for the virus, the risk for a Covid-19 diagnosis was 12 per cent lower and the risk for severe Covid-19 or death was 13 per cent lower in people with blood group O versus those with A, AB, or B, researchers reported on Tuesday in Annals of Internal Medicine.
People in any blood group who were Rh-negative were also somewhat protected, especially if they had O-negative blood.
People in these blood type groups may have developed antibodies that can recognise some aspect of the new virus, co-author Dr. Joel Ray of St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto told Reuters.
"Our next study will specifically look at such antibodies, and whether they explain the protective effect," Ray said. Whether or how this information might influence Covid-19 prevention or treatment is still unclear.
Vitamin D
Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to higher risk for severe Covid-19, but high vitamin D levels do not fix the problem. Increasing vitamin D levels in critically ill patients did not shorten their hospital stay or lower their odds of being moved to intensive care, needing mechanical ventilation, or dying, doctors in Brazil found.
They randomly gave 240 patients hospitalised with severe Covid-19 either a single high dose of vitamin D3 or a placebo. Only 6.7 per cent of patients in the vitamin D group had "deficient" levels of the nutrient, compared to 51.5 per cent of patients in the placebo group, but there was no difference in the outcomes, according to a paper posted on medRxiv ahead of peer review.
The same was true when the researchers focused on the 116 patients with vitamin D deficiency before the treatment.
The authors say theirs is the first randomised trial of its kind to show that vitamin D supplementation "is ineffective to improve hospital length of stay or any other clinical outcomes among hospitalised patients with severe Covid-19."
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Type O blood linked to lower risk;...
Researchers looked at the blood types of 225,556 Canadians who were... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: How US Operation Warp Speed backed...
What Donald Trump termed 'a miracle' six months ago is nearing... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Germany preps vaccine drive as Covid-...
Man-sized freezers such as those manufactured by family-owned firm... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Ireland to lift Covid-19 curbs ahead ...
Ireland became one of first European countries to reimpose tough... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews