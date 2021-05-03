- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus: Taiwan bars arrivals from India amid Covid-19 crisis
The Indian variant of the virus has reached at least 17 countries.
Taiwan will suspend from Tuesday the entry of people who have been to India over the previous 14 days, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said, as the island became the latest to enforce curbs amid surging Covid-19 cases.
The Indian variant of the virus has reached at least 17 countries, including Britain, Iran and Switzerland, spurring several to close their borders to those travelling from India.
India's tally of infections stood just shy of 20 million on Monday, after it reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a 12th straight day.
Also read: Countries that have imposed India travel restrictions
Except for Taiwan citizens, all those who had been in India in the prior 14 days would be kept out, Chen said on Monday, with the restriction taking effect at midnight.
Returning Taiwanese will have to spend 14 days in centralised quarantine facilities, however.
Earlier, Deputy Economy Minister Chen Chern-chyi said the government was considering whether to send an aircraft to evacuate the 150 Taiwanese businesspeople now in India.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 effect: Thousands of exhausted UK...
However, the number of doctors in the NHS is at a record high,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
The fireworks will take place over three nights. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,772 cases, 1,769 recoveries, 3...
More than 44.6 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Taiwan bars arrivals from India amid ...
The Indian variant of the virus has reached at least 17 countries. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How Dubai airport keeps the virus at bay
The airport uses 12,430 litres of disinfectants every month. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Siblings spend 10 days in car-turned-ward...
The duo slept in the front seats while their Covid-positive mother... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
The fireworks will take place over three nights. READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: UAE rain, dust storm alerts issued
Visibility affected in in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah. READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day