Coronavirus: Spectators can now attend Dubai sports events at 30% capacity

Dubai Sports Council’s rigorous health and safety protocols has paved the way in attaining the approval of Dubai authorities for the return of spectators up to a maximum of 30 per cent to sports events in Dubai.

The move has been approved by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and the Emirate’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, Dubai Media Office confirmed on Twitter.

According to a DSC release, work is underway to prepare for the return of spectators at upcoming sports tournaments organised by DSC or overseeing their organisation.

The UAE in general and Dubai in particular has become the preferred destination for international clubs and teams to set up their training camps and compete in international tournaments here.

.@DubaiSC's health and safety protocols have resulted in the Council obtaining approval from @TECofDubai and the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in #Dubai for the return of spectators to sport events at a maximum of 30 percent capacity. pic.twitter.com/qsqosaRqTU — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 15, 2020

Following the successful hosting of the Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament, the UAE will be playing host to seven Asian football teams who are camping here as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the Asian Cup 2023, as well as an Israeli-American cycling expedition.

In coming days, many English, German and Chinese football teams are expected to be in Dubai for their winter training camp.

Dubai is also preparing to host more athletes and teams during the coming period as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which will be held in the summer of next year, after it was postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dubai Sports Council is in contact with a number of sports federations and National Olympic Committees of a number of countries wishing to set up training camps in Dubai for their athletes as part of their preparation program for the next Olympics, and the Council will provide all the necessary facilities for the camps, including entry visas and training in advanced sports facilities in Dubai.