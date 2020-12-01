Coronavirus: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen frontline heroes

He said the Emirati community will never forget their sacrifices.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday called the families of the heroes who passed away while battling to contain the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline.

During the phone conversations, Sheikh Mohamed expressed thanks and appreciation for the great role the fallen heroes played and the dedication they demonstrated while working to combat the pandemic. He said the Emirati community will never forget their sacrifices.

"We are very proud of our heroes who lived with us and were part of our social fabric. They worked hard to protect our health and to ensure our safety during difficult times," he said.

Sheikh Mohamed added that the people of the UAE cherish their heroes, Emiratis and residents alike, look up to them as role models and value their sacrifices.

"The UAE will never forget the sacrifices made by Dr Sudhir Rambhau Washimkar, nurse Lezly Orione, Anvar Ali, Ahmed Al Sebaei, Dr. Bassam Bernieh and other heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect our loved ones. The families of the heroes of humanity are part of our society and the UAE will always support and stand by them."

The families of fallen heroes expressed their appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's calls, commending the UAE leadership for their noble initiatives. They also underlined Sheikh Mohamed's keenness to personally attend to their needs.

They also expressed pride over the sacrifices of their heroes and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the Emirati leadership with continued good health, and the UAE and its people with a prosperous future.