Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia has 'maximum readiness' for Covid-19 vaccine
Saudi Cargo CEO Omar Hariri says it is all systems go after authorities have approved a vaccine.
Omar Hariri, CEO of Saudi Cargo and chairman of the Saudi Arabian Logistics Co. (SAL), said on Monday that all arrangements have been put in place to receive a consignment of a coronavirus vaccine after its approval by the relevant authorities.
“The Model Cargo Village at King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, and cargo facilities at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, are ready to receive refrigerated shipments and medical materials.
“The operating capacities of the pharmaceutical facilities are in a state of maximum readiness to receive and handle shipments of the vaccine in a safe and sound manner,” he said in an interview with Okaz/Saudi Gazette.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia has 'maximum readiness' ...
Saudi Cargo CEO Omar Hariri says it is all systems go after... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen...
He said the Emirati community will never forget their sacrifices. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
#HeroesUnmasked: ‘What an honour to fight...
Dr Shamsa said she wasn’t worried about herself as much as she... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: France pays to fix a million bikes...
"The government wants to encourage French people to use bicycles to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews