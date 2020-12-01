Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia has 'maximum readiness' for Covid-19 vaccine

Saudi Cargo CEO Omar Hariri says it is all systems go after authorities have approved a vaccine.

Omar Hariri, CEO of Saudi Cargo and chairman of the Saudi Arabian Logistics Co. (SAL), said on Monday that all arrangements have been put in place to receive a consignment of a coronavirus vaccine after its approval by the relevant authorities.

“The Model Cargo Village at King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, and cargo facilities at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, are ready to receive refrigerated shipments and medical materials.

“The operating capacities of the pharmaceutical facilities are in a state of maximum readiness to receive and handle shipments of the vaccine in a safe and sound manner,” he said in an interview with Okaz/Saudi Gazette.