Coronavirus: Ras Al Khaimah offers special packages for frontline professionals
The offers will be available to frontline professionals entered in the Registry established by the Frontline Heroes Office.
Special packages and benefits for frontline professionals have been announced by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).
“It is with great pleasure that we welcome the nation’s heroes for a well-deserved break to enjoy the Emirate’s diverse entertainment and hospitality offering,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA.
Prof Maha Barakat, director-general of the Frontline Heroes Office – RAK, said they strive to acknowledge the dedicated efforts of the country’s heroes, working with partners on exclusive offerings to express the nation’s gratitude.
The offers will be available to frontline professionals entered in the Registry established by the Frontline Heroes Office including healthcare practitioners, police, essential service providers, crisis managers, security and emergency service providers, humanitarian agencies, sterilization personnel and volunteers.
“Frontline heroes supporting the UAE’s response to COVID-19 should check with their employers to confirm that they are registered with the Frontline Heroes Office. They can visit https://visitrasalkhaimah.com/frontline-heroes/ to learn more about the vast range of offers and benefits.”
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Ras Al Khaimah offers special...
The offers will be available to frontline professionals entered in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: Abu Dhabi inspects school buses for anti-...
According to the regulations, all buses have to be regularly... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,065 Covid cases, 707 recoveries, 2...
More than 15.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Imran Khan warns of total lockdown...
'Opposition is callously destroying people"s lives and livelihoods in ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews