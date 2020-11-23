Coronavirus: Ras Al Khaimah offers special packages for frontline professionals

The offers will be available to frontline professionals entered in the Registry established by the Frontline Heroes Office.

Special packages and benefits for frontline professionals have been announced by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome the nation’s heroes for a well-deserved break to enjoy the Emirate’s diverse entertainment and hospitality offering,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA.

Prof Maha Barakat, director-general of the Frontline Heroes Office – RAK, said they strive to acknowledge the dedicated efforts of the country’s heroes, working with partners on exclusive offerings to express the nation’s gratitude.

The offers will be available to frontline professionals entered in the Registry established by the Frontline Heroes Office including healthcare practitioners, police, essential service providers, crisis managers, security and emergency service providers, humanitarian agencies, sterilization personnel and volunteers.

“Frontline heroes supporting the UAE’s response to COVID-19 should check with their employers to confirm that they are registered with the Frontline Heroes Office. They can visit https://visitrasalkhaimah.com/frontline-heroes/ to learn more about the vast range of offers and benefits.”

