Coronavirus: Qatar reports 239 new Covid-19 cases, 223 recoveries

The Qatar health ministry on Friday reported 239 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 223 recoveries.

No new deaths were recorded.

This takes the total recoveries in the country to 133,914, while the death tally remains at 288.

There are 2,739 active cases in the country, of which 408 are under acute hospital care.

Nearly 10,630 people were tested over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people tested to 1,072,110.