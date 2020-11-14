Coronavirus: Qatar reports 203 new Covid-19 cases, 221 recoveries

No deaths were recorded in the country as a result of the illness.

The Qatar health ministry on Saturday reported 203 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 221 recoveries.

This takes the total recoveries in the country to 132,577 while the death tally remains at 234.

There are 2,759 active cases in the country, of which 298 are under acute hospital care.

Nearly 9,035 people were tested over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people tested to 1,044,873.