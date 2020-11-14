Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus: Qatar reports 203 new Covid-19 cases, 221 recoveries

Filed on November 14, 2020
Reuters file photo

No deaths were recorded in the country as a result of the illness.

The Qatar health ministry on Saturday reported 203 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 221 recoveries.

No deaths were recorded in the country as a result of the illness.

This takes the total recoveries in the country to 132,577 while the death tally remains at 234.

There are 2,759 active cases in the country, of which 298 are under acute hospital care.

Nearly 9,035 people were tested over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people tested to 1,044,873.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20200812&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=200819668&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 