Coronavirus: Pre-travel Covid-19 test not needed for some passengers to Dubai

Passengers can opt for undergoing RT-PCR test upon arrival at Dubai airports.

The passengers arriving in Dubai from four Gulf countries need not show a RT-PCR test result, the emirate’s Airport Operations Control Centre has announced. Instead, Dubai Airports said, all passengers could perform the Covid-19 test upon arrival.

Khaleej Times has seen a copy of the circular which said: “All passengers arriving (originating) from GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries are not required to conduct PCR test before arriving at Dubai International Airport/Dubai World Central (Maktoum International Airport). PCR test on arrival only.”

Subsequently, the websites of flydubai and Emirates Airlines also have the latest update regarding travel rules for GCC passengers.

Emirates said: “All passengers arriving in Dubai from the below GCC countries are not required to take a Covid-19 PCR test prior to departure. You can opt to do the test on arrival at Dubai International Airport.”

Not applicable on land borders

The airline added: “This is not applicable to passengers arriving by road through the Hatta border, who musttakethe PCR test 96 hours before departure.”

The countries are — Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. The test on arrival in Dubai also applies to passengers travelling from the UK and Germany. Furthermore, all passengers still have the option of taking the test before departure in their country of origin.

Similarly, flydubai announced: “If you are a UAE resident arriving in Dubai, and your journey originated in a GCC country, you only need to take a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.” Passengers must quarantine themselves until they receive their test results and those who test positive for Covid-19 must quarantine for 14 days.

