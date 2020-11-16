Coronavirus: Physician in UAE discusses Covid-19 vaccine trials participation in video, suspended
'Revealing such information violates UAE laws'
An Abu Dhabi physician has had his license suspended for discussing his involvement in the clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine and revealing his immunity results in a video clip, which violates the law.
The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) said it has temporarily suspended the licence of the physician working in Abu Dhabi's healthcare sector for breaching the confidentiality agreement.
"Revealing such information violates UAE laws as well as breaching clinical trials protocols, including confidentiality agreements," the DoH said in a statement.
DoH temporarily suspends physician’s license— - (@DoHSocial) November 15, 2020
To know more, visit the link:https://t.co/mhEsR5CXcI#COVID19 #uae #AbuDhabi #ahealthierabudhabi #healthcare pic.twitter.com/eIO9AVErzw
"Clinical trials are conducted according to strict healthcare procedures and international protocols. As is the case with any scientific research, all clinical trial participants are subject to confidentiality agreements.
"These require that they do not disclose any details, unless a relevant entity chooses to do so."
Phase 3 clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine was launched in the UAE during July with more than 31,000 volunteers from 120 different nationalities taking part.
In September, the government granted emergency approval for use of the vaccine and was made available to frontliners, including healthcare workers, police officers and others who were at highest risk of contracting the virus.
Since then, royals, top government officials and other categories of workers including teachers, have received the vaccine.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Physician suspended for discussing vaccine trials ...
'Revealing such information violates UAE laws' READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
British PM Johnson self-isolating after Covid-19...
'He will carry on working from Downing Street, including leading the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Spectators set to return to sports events in Dubai
The move has been approved by the Executive Council of the Emirate of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Vaccine scientist hopes 'normal life' by next...
Covid-19 vaccine could halve virus transmission, says BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews