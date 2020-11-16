Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus: Physician in UAE discusses Covid-19 vaccine trials participation in video, suspended

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 16, 2020

(File)

'Revealing such information violates UAE laws'

An Abu Dhabi physician has had his license suspended for discussing his involvement in the clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine and revealing his immunity results in a video clip, which violates the law.

The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) said it has temporarily suspended the licence of the physician working in Abu Dhabi's healthcare sector for breaching the confidentiality agreement.

"Revealing such information violates UAE laws as well as breaching clinical trials protocols, including confidentiality agreements," the DoH said in a statement.

"Clinical trials are conducted according to strict healthcare procedures and international protocols. As is the case with any scientific research, all clinical trial participants are subject to confidentiality agreements.

"These require that they do not disclose any details, unless a relevant entity chooses to do so."

Phase 3 clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine was launched in the UAE during July with more than 31,000 volunteers from 120 different nationalities taking part.

In September, the government granted emergency approval for use of the vaccine and was made available to frontliners, including healthcare workers, police officers and others who were at highest risk of contracting the virus.

Since then, royals, top government officials and other categories of workers including teachers, have received the vaccine.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20201212/ARTICLE/201219629&Show=0 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 