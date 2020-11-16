Coronavirus: Physician in UAE discusses Covid-19 vaccine trials participation in video, suspended

'Revealing such information violates UAE laws'

An Abu Dhabi physician has had his license suspended for discussing his involvement in the clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine and revealing his immunity results in a video clip, which violates the law.

The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) said it has temporarily suspended the licence of the physician working in Abu Dhabi's healthcare sector for breaching the confidentiality agreement.

"Revealing such information violates UAE laws as well as breaching clinical trials protocols, including confidentiality agreements," the DoH said in a statement.

"Clinical trials are conducted according to strict healthcare procedures and international protocols. As is the case with any scientific research, all clinical trial participants are subject to confidentiality agreements.

"These require that they do not disclose any details, unless a relevant entity chooses to do so."

Phase 3 clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine was launched in the UAE during July with more than 31,000 volunteers from 120 different nationalities taking part.

In September, the government granted emergency approval for use of the vaccine and was made available to frontliners, including healthcare workers, police officers and others who were at highest risk of contracting the virus.

Since then, royals, top government officials and other categories of workers including teachers, have received the vaccine.

