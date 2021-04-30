Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Pakistan to start local production of Covid-19 vaccine

IANS/Islamabad
Filed on April 30, 2021

(Reuters file)

The raw material for the vaccine would reach Pakistan in early May.

Pakistan will start the local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine next month, National Institute of Health's officials said. The development comes after 100,00 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan this week.

The NIH officials said that the arrangements to prepare CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine were done, while the raw material for the vaccine would reach Pakistan in early May, the Geo TV reported on Wednesday.

Chinese experts are also present in Islamabad to help in the preparation of the vaccine, officials said, adding that the NIH had started the venture in collaboration with a Chinese company.

The official said they were hopeful that the single-dose vaccine would be available by the end of May for public inoculation.

It is pertinent to mention here that CanSinoBio's officials had trained NIH experts to prepare vaccine doses.




