Coronavirus: Pakistan to get vaccination centres after Pfizer-Chughtai Lab MoU
Both companies have 'commitment to impact patients' lives through immunisation'.
Pfizer Pakistan Limited and Chughtai Lab, Pakistan’s leading pathology lab, are joining hands to improve access to vaccines by establishing vaccination centres at various spots across the country.
Today we have signed an MOU with Pfizer to establish Vaccination Centers.— Chughtai Lab - Official (@ChughtaiLab) November 24, 2020
Inshallah these vaccination centers will improve access to vaccines across the country. #OneNationOneLab pic.twitter.com/yATOBwBuDw
Pakistan’s The Nation newspaper said this initiative is driven by core values and commitment of both Pfizer and Chughtai Lab to impact patients’ lives through immunisation.
A tweet from Chughtai Lab’s official Twitter account said on Tuesday: “Today we have signed a MoU with Pfizer to establish Vaccination Centers. Inshallah these vaccination centres will improve access to vaccines across the country.”
