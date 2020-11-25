Coronavirus: Pakistan to get vaccination centres after Pfizer-Chughtai Lab MoU

Both companies have 'commitment to impact patients' lives through immunisation'.

Pfizer Pakistan Limited and Chughtai Lab, Pakistan’s leading pathology lab, are joining hands to improve access to vaccines by establishing vaccination centres at various spots across the country.

Today we have signed an MOU with Pfizer to establish Vaccination Centers.



Inshallah these vaccination centers will improve access to vaccines across the country. #OneNationOneLab pic.twitter.com/yATOBwBuDw — Chughtai Lab - Official (@ChughtaiLab) November 24, 2020

Pakistan’s The Nation newspaper said this initiative is driven by core values and commitment of both Pfizer and Chughtai Lab to impact patients’ lives through immunisation.

