Coronavirus: Oxygen failure in mobile ICU kills 3 Covid patients in Romania
Eight patients were in the mobile facility.
Three Covid-19 patients died in a mobile intensive care unit (ICU) in Bucharest due to a malfunction in the oxygen installation, announced the Ministry of Health in a statement.
Eight patients were in the mobile facility in the Victor Babes Hospital, one of the largest designated Covid-19 hospitals in the country, and the five surviving patients were quickly transferred, according to the statement released on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The number of inpatients and the critically ill has surged recently, putting great pressure on the medical system in some large cities, including the capital Bucharest.
The coronavirus caseload surpassed 1 million in Romania on Saturday and reached 1,008,490 on Monday.
