- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus origins probe only first step, EU says
Member states highlight the need for further work to study the origins of the virus.
A WHO report into the origins of Covid-19 is a "helpful first step" but more work is needed to understand how it started and how it jumped to humans, the EU said Tuesday.
The reaction came as the World Health Organization (WHO) released a much-delayed report into the origins of the pandemic, obtained by AFP ahead of publication.
"While regretting the late start of the study, the delayed deployment of the experts and the limited availability of early samples and related data, we consider the work carried out to date and the report released today as a helpful first step," the EU said in a statement.
The 27 European Union member states highlighted "the need for further work to study the origins of the virus and its route of introduction to the human population".
Without naming China -- the country where the coronavirus was first detected -- the statement called on "all relevant authorities" to help with the next stages of the probe, so that "any gaps in data needed to further the investigation can be addressed".
The publication of the expert report on the origins of Covid-19 was delayed after diplomatic wrangling scuppered the WHO's attempts to get experts into Wuhan, the city at the centre of the initial outbreak.
A team of experts finally arrived on January 14, more than a year after the first cases surfaced.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Make Kumbh Mela symbolic, help fight Covid,...
Several pilgrims to the event have been bathing in the river close to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Kuwait reports 1,406 new cases, 1,283...
1,283 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 237,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Watch: Passengers run out of Bihar train station...
The shocking video shows scores of travellers in a mad dash to avoid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid UAE: Temporary cancellation of fines...
The decision aims to support business continuity in light of the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli