Coronavirus: Oman exempts tourists from quarantine and pre-flight PCR tests

Announcement follows move allowing citizens from 103 countries to enter without visa.

Tourists have been exempted from quarantine and polymerase testing (PCR) before coming to Oman, the country's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism announced on Thursday.

A statement issued online by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism said: "The ministry would like to inform you that, based on the instructions received from the Ministry of Health, it has become possible to exempt tourists from quarantine and polymerase testing (PCR) before coming to the Sultanate, provided they adhere to the procedures that include a compulsory international health insurance that covers the costs of treatment of Cpovid-19 disease during their residency in the Sultanate.”

“Before departing for their travel to the Sultanate, they will also have to register for the polymerase test that will take place on arrival at the Sultanate's airports on the emushrif.om.covid19 page, and upload the Tarassud Plus program of the Ministry of Health," the statement added.

The move follows the Sultanate’s decision allowing citizens from 103 countries to enter Oman for a 10-day stay without a pre- entry visa, complying to the mandatory conditions in this regard.

Regarding the latest guidelines to be followed, the statement said: "Prior to booking in a hotel or tourist resort and a flight ticket to return, a polymerase test (PCR) must be done upon arrival in the Sultanate through the airports and a commitment to sanitary isolation in the tourist facility until a negative result appears. As for those coming through the land ports, they are required to present a medical certificate of a negative PCR result that is reported for a period not exceeding 72 hours before entering the Sultanate due to the lack of the required medical examination at the land ports at the current period.

"The period of residency in the Sultanate would have to be less than two weeks and a room or separate place provided for every tourist or family in the place of residence, hotel and resort. The tourist pledges to adhere to the place of residence and not to share rooms or mix until the results of the examination (PCR test) appear, and to not go out for tourism activities except through the tourism company. They are also required to follow the procedures and adhere to the preventive precautionary controls, wearing the mask, hand hygiene, physical distancing and sterilisation.”

“The tourist facility will have to be in coordination with the Directorate General for Health Services and the Directorate General for Disease Surveillance and Control in the governorate to which it belongs, setting up points of contact, and the tourist should disclose the presence of any respiratory symptoms, symptoms of fever, cough, runny nose, diarrhoea, sore throat, headache and shortness of breath, and commitment in the room until examination by specialists and guidance in a case where medical support is needed."

The statement added that tourist groups were also excluded from the requirement of the decision to gather in tourist sites for no more than 5 people from the same family while adhering to the health condition of Covid-19.

“Please advise tourists coming to the Sultanate of the new procedures referred to above, with the need to make sure that airlines do not require a medical examination before departure from their countries. We hope for your cooperation in safeguarding the public interest,” the statement concluded.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism confirmed that this circular, regarding the instructions issued for obtaining tourist visas, comes with reference to the decision of the Supreme Committee in charge to deal with Covid-19 issued on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, which included allowing the issuance of tourist visas, and the correspondence made between the Ministry and the competent authorities on this topic.