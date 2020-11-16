Coronavirus news bulletin: UAE reports 1,210 Covid cases; Emirates has facilities to transport Pfizer vaccine; mental health helpline launched

A round-up of major developments related to Covid-19 across the country.

Here's a round-up of all the latest Covid-19 developments you need to know:

UAE reports 1,210 Covid-19 cases, 691 recoveries, 2 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,210 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 691 recoveries. Two deaths were also reported. As many as 126,916 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 14.97 million tests so far. Meanwhile, the Nobel UN agency has warned that 2021 is going to be worse than 2020. The head of the World Food Program (WFP) says the Nobel Peace Prize has given the UN agency a spotlight and megaphone to warn world leaders that next year is going to be worse than this year, and without billions of dollars "we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021".

Covid-19 mental health helpline launched for UAE frontline heroes

A special Covid-19 helpline to provide mental health support to frontline professionals has been launched in the UAE. The support line is available on 800-HOPE (800-4673) from 8am to 8pm and aims to offer long-term mental wellbeing support to frontline professionals through a team of 55 trained volunteers. The initiative was launched after a research conducted by the Frontline Heroes Office revealed that 46 per cent of professionals felt Covid-19 had impacted their mental health. A quarter of the surveyed frontline professionals reported burnout, while 81 per cent expressed concern about contracting the virus. “This initiative falls under the framework of the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in his role as chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, to support frontline professionals in facing the Coronavirus pandemic on a national level,” the Frontline Heroes Office said in a statement.

Emirates says it has facilities to transport Pfizer's Covid vaccine

Emirates is gearing up to transport Covid-19 vaccines across the world. These include Pfizer's jab that is purported to be more than 90 per cent effective against the coronavirus. In an interview to CNBC, Tim Clark, the President of the Dubai-based carrier, said Emirates is working on moving Pfizer's vaccine in special containers on its planes. The vaccine frontrunnner must be stored under -70 Degree Celsius for optimal efficiency, and the Emirates president said the carrier had the facilities for the task. “We’re working on trying to move this Pfizer vaccine in specially designed containers on our planes, in our holds, and in the cabins, and keeping them at that level through the distribution point,” Clark said. “We have the chillers, we have the freezers, we have the logistical control for the airline to get these vaccines into multiple parts of the world where others cannot.”

Spectators can now attend Dubai sports events at 30% capacity

Spectators can now return to sports events taking place in Dubai, up to a maximum of 30 per cent capacity. Thanks to its rigorous health and safety protocols, the Dubai Sports Council has obtained an approval for the same from the Executive Council of Dubai and the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, the Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.