Coronavirus news bulletin: UAE launches consortium for global supply of vaccines; residents await Friday prayers

Here's a round-up of all the latest Covid-19 developments you need to know:

UAE reports 1,297 Covid-19 cases, 783 recoveries, 4 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,297 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 783 recoveries. Four deaths were also reported. As many as 113,220 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 16 million tests so far. On Tuesday, the NCEMA announced that mosques in the UAE will host Friday prayers starting from December 4. The UAE had resumed congregation prayers at mosques on July 1 with reduced capacity, but Friday prayers remained suspended. Mosques will take in 30 per cent of their capacity for the Friday prayers, authorities said during a virtual briefing. The mosques will open 30 minutes before the sermon (khutbah) and will close 30 minutes after the prayer.

Abu Dhabi consortium to distribute 18 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses

A 'Hope Consortium' has been launched in Abu Dhabi to facilitate Covid-19 vaccine distribution across the world. Five million vaccine doses have been transported in November on behalf of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, which is spearheading the consortium and will oversee regulatory compliance, full chain expertise and scientific insight. Tackling global challenges through public-private partnerships, The #AbuDhabi-led #Hope Consortium' has been launched to enable the global distribution of 18bn COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021. pic.twitter.com/vUIwrFtfWu. Amid an anticipated surge in vaccine logistics demand, the consortium represents a complete supply chain solution to address vaccine transport, demand planning, sourcing, training, and digital technology infrastructure.

No Covid-19 test for vaccine volunteers to enter Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergencies and Disasters Committee has approved special measures for participants of the Phase III clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine and those under the National Vaccination Programme. The special measures will for apply from the first dose for Phase III participants, while for volunteers under the National Vaccination Programme, it will apply 28 days after they get the second jab. According to an announcement shared on the Abu Dhabi Media Office twitter handle, PCR and DPI tests will no longer be required for both participants when entering Abu Dhabi from any other emirate. A PCR test, however, is mandatory for them when arriving from abroad, but they will not be required to undergo quarantine. For Phase III participants, a PCR test will be done on arrival, while for the National Programme participants tests will be done on the 4th and 8th day after their arrival.

Etisalat launches special offer for UAE's Covid-19 frontline heroes

Telecom services provider Etisalat on Wednesday announced the launch of its special offers as a token of appreciation for the selflessness and dedication of the UAE's frontline heroes during this unprecedented period. The special offers have been curated in collaboration with the Frontline Heroes Office that is working with partners across the UAE to recognise and celebrate frontline professionals who sacrifice and put themselves at risk to protect the people of the UAE. Etisalat's offers aim to keep frontline heroes connected, allowing them to experience convenience and flexibility as well as enjoy access to a variety of value propositions. Frontline heroes supporting the UAE's response to Covid-19 should check with their employers to confirm that they are registered with the Frontline Heroes Office. Alternatively, they can verify if they are eligible by dialing the USSD code #48#.

Grand Mufti urges faithful to stick to Covid-19 safety rules

With UAE mosques set to host Friday prayers again starting December 4, the Grand Mufti of Dubai urged the faithful to keep safety in mind and follow all precautionary measures. “To resume Friday prayers at mosques is a blessing we have to be thankful for by observing precautionary measures to avoid any closure,” said Dr Ahmad Al Haddad, the Grand Mufti of the emirate. Hailing the decision that brought happiness to the faithful, he added: “This shows how our prudent government places importance on the performance of religious rituals, as it does on public safety.” This pandemic has turned people’s lives upside down, so everyone needs to be extra careful, he said.

Residents excited about going back to mosques

Abdul Jaleel Kuttiyassan is very excited to make the call for Friday prayers in his neighbourhood mosque next week, after a long gap of eight months. Before the spread of Covid-19 forced the UAE to stop Friday prayers at mosques, Kuttiyassan had volunteered to make the second Adhan (call) for Friday prayers at his neighbourhood mosque in Abu Dhabi’s in Mohamed Bin Zayed City. On Wednesday, he was out of words to express his happiness when he heard the news about the resumption of Friday prayers in the mosques. The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday announced that mosques across the country will host Friday prayers starting from December 4. The UAE had resumed congregation prayers at mosques on July 1 with reduced capacity, but Friday prayers remained suspended.