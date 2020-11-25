Coronavirus news bulletin from UAE: Friday prayers set to resume, guidelines for National Day issued

Around-up of major developments related to Covid-19 across the country.

Here's a round-up of all the latest Covid-19 developments you need to know:

UAE reports 1,310 cases, 683 recoveries, 5 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,310 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 683 recoveries. Five deaths were also reported. As many as 100,011 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 16 million so far. Hundreds of school buses across the emirate are being inspected daily to ensure the implementation of anti-Covid measures for the safety of children, according to authorities. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on Twitter that it was carrying out the inspections that included approximately 1,500 school buses operating in different schools in the emirate.

Friday prayers in UAE to resume on December 4

Mosques in the UAE will host Friday prayers starting from December 4, the NCEMA announced on Tuesday. The UAE had resumed congregation prayers at mosques on July 1 with reduced capacity, but Friday prayers remained suspended. Mosques will take in 30 per cent of their capacity for the Friday prayers, authorities said during a virtual briefing. The mosques will open 30 minutes before the sermon (khutbah) and will close 30 minutes after the prayer. The sermon and prayer will last for a total of 10 minutes. Ablution facilities and washrooms at mosques will remain closed. Worshippers are advised to perform the ablution from home.

Dubai expat, father farm to feed neighbours

The garden that Sijo Zachariah and his father planted was a desperate measure in response to the pandemic. But it became so much more: sustenance for a community, and a great inspiration for Zachariah to make a major change in his life. A 22-year-old aircraft maintenance engineer living in Dubai, Zachariah was visiting the southwest India state of Kerala for a family wedding when a lockdown was declared. “That’s when the whole thing struck me. ... What's going to happen?” he said. “You know, how are we going to feed ourselves?” Store shelves were emptying and plant nurseries were closed, so Zachariah and his father collected seeds from whatever fruits and vegetables they could find at the grocery store and planted them on their family’s plot of land.”

UAE issues car decoration rules, Covid precautionary measures for National Day celebrations

The Ministry of Interior and Traffic Coordination Directorate General, has announced car decoration rules for UAE National Day celebrations. The guidelines are issued to enable residents to celebrate the country's 49th National Day safely - according to traffic rules and coronavirus Covid-19 precautionary measures. As announced earlier by authorities, parades and gathering are prohibited this year. Other rules for drivers and passengers:- Traffic rules to be strictly followed- Do not cover car rear glass with stickers or use windshield sun shade- Do not stand on the roof of the car or pose outside its windows- Refrain from performing car stunts- Do not disrupt traffic or block the road.

487 mosques in Sharjah to resume Friday prayers

A total of 487 mosques in Sharjah will resume Friday prayers from December, 4. The Sharjah Emergency, Disaster Management Team has issued a set of guidelines for worshippers to follow during the prayers to safeguard people against Covid-19. The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs (SDISA) had announced on Tuesday the readiness of the mosques in the emirate for Friday prayers. Among the 487 mosques that have been allocated in the emirate and its affiliated cities, 327 are in Sharjah city, 92 are in the central region and 68 in the eastern region.