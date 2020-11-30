Coronavirus news bulletin from UAE: 1,251 new cases reported; Covid vaccine for families of martyrs
A round-up of major developments related to Covid-19 across the country.
Here's a round-up of all the latest Covid-19 developments you need to know:
UAE reports 1,251 Covid-19 cases, 736 recoveries, 1 death
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,251 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 736 recoveries. One death was also reported. As many as 137,203 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 16.64 million tests in the country so far. Authorities in Sharjah had earlier announced that the ban on overnight beach camps and caravans will remain in place in Sharjah. The Sharjah Police tweeted on Friday: "The Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team has confirmed that a ban on staying at beaches overnight remains until further notice." This makes Sharjah the third emirate to retain the ban after Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah made similar announcements. The decisions are aimed at keeping residents safe from the spread of Covid-19.
UAE's frontline heroes to attend closed-door Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Covid-19 frontline heroes in the UAE have been invited to attend this year’s Formula-1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020. The event will take place on December 11-13 at Yas Island. The race will be held without spectators so as to comply with Covid-19 restrictions. Special permission was, however, granted by the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Abu Dhabi Police for a small number of attendees, including frontline professionals.
Self-inspection app helps keep tabs on Abu Dhabi's food facilities remotely
Food outlets in Abu Dhabi are now using a smart app to carry out self-inspection of their facilities as authorities remotely monitor from their offices to ensure compliance of hygiene rules. Through the app, and by making a live video with the business operator, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) inspectors can conduct remote inspection, provide support on self-inspection requirements, and review implementation of corrective actions. The self-control system has enabled business continuity during the current Covid-19 pandemic as inspectors keep a vigil on the food facilities, according to authorities.
Covid-19 vaccine for families of martyrs
The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office (MFAO) at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court launched a campaign to vaccinate the families of martyrs with the coronavirus vaccine, in cooperation with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi. The MFAO also launched the campaign #UAEisproudofyou that engaged all segments of society in activities and events to express appreciation and pride for the martyrs’ sacrifices. The campaign featured events and activities that targeted various societal segments. Programmes tailored for students saw them draw portraits that reflected the martyrs’ sacrifices.
Great infrastructure helped UAE become a major food hub
The UAE became one of the most important food exchange centres during the pandemic, thanks to its great infrastructure, the Minister of Food Security, Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, has said. “The UAE has a vision that was created during the pandemic, because the UAE exports 90 per cent of its food needs. It became one of the most important food exchange centres due to its great infrastructure,” she said. “The country wants to top the world’s food safety indicator by the year 2051. To achieve that target we have improved our technological abilities and are cooperating with all countries to build a global sustainable food system,” she added.
