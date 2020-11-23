Coronavirus news bulletin from UAE: 1,205 new Covid cases reported; saliva-based testing for children; vocal fatigue more common among teachers

Around-up of major developments related to Covid-19 across the country.

Here's a round-up of all the latest Covid-19 developments you need to know:

UAE reports 1,205 Covid-19 cases, 791 recoveries, 4 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,205 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 791 recoveries. Four deaths were also reported. As many as 110,952 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to nearly 15.8 million tests so far.The crises, emergencies and disasters management committee in Fujairah banned all types of camps, including tents and caravans, across the emirate. Major-General Mohamed Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, commander-in-chief of the Fujairah Police, said the decision is part of the emirate's precautionary measures to keep residents safe from Covid-19. Fujairah's scenic spots are a popular draw for campers and attract enthusiasts from across the country, especially during the winter season. With a five-day UAE National Day weekend coming up, the anti-Covid measure will affect the camping plans of residents.

Dubai approves saliva-based Covid-19 testing for children

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) facilities and screening centres have adopted saliva-based Covid-19 testing for children aged 3 to 16 years. The test costs Dh150 — the same as a PCR test in Dubai — and the results are made available within 24 hours. The “research-driven and evidence-based move” comes after a joint study by the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and DHA highlighted the diagnostic accuracy of the saliva-based test in children. “The move will ensure a more comfortable method of Covid-19 testing for children and eliminate the inconvenience of a nasal swab collection, which can be unsettling for children,” the DHA said. The research team took both saliva and nasal swabs from 476 children who went for Covid-10 screening to DHA facilities. The samples were then tested for detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus.

Vocal fatigue becoming more common due to online teaching, say doctors in UAE

Doctors have raised concern over the increasing number of teachers being afflicted with vocal fatigue due to pandemic-induced distance learning. Zoom laryngitis will have a drastic impact on the health of professionals using online means for communication, according to healthcare workers. The main symptoms include hoarseness of voice, cracked or split voice, vocal fatigue, throat discomfort, neck pain and dry cough, said Dr Shahriyar Azad, specialist otolaryngologist and head and neck surgeon at Prime Healthcare group and Prime Medical Center Barsha. “The prevalence of voice-related disorders in teachers have witnessed an increase of approximately seven to 10 per cent in the last six months, although no statistically proven report is available as yet,” he said.