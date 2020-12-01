Coronavirus news bulletin from UAE: 1,107 cases reported; vaccine distribution plan; Sheikh Mohamed calls families of fallen frontliners; Friday prayers at 766 more mosques

A round-up of major developments related to Covid-19 across the country.

Here's a round-up of all the latest Covid-19 developments you need to know:

UAE reports 1,107 Covid-19 cases, 714 recoveries, 2 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,107 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 714 recoveries. Two deaths were also reported. As many as 87,514 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 16.7 million tests so far. Covid-19 frontline heroes in the UAE have been invited to attend this year's Formula-1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020. The event will take place on December 11-13 at Yas Island. The race will be held without spectators so as to comply with Covid-19 restrictions. Special permission was, however, granted by the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Abu Dhabi Police for a small number of attendees, including frontline professionals.

Special recognition for UAE frontliners who died battling Covid-19

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has directed that the 'Fallen Frontline Heroes Order' be conferred on those who have lost their lives on the frontlines while tackling Covid-19. The award is based on a proposal by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Head of the Fakhr Al Watan Office (Frontline Heroes Office). The Order recognises the dedication and courage of frontline heroes, and the great sacrifices they made for the UAE and its society while performing their duty. It is an expression of gratitude to them and their families.

Shiekh Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen frontline heroes

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday called the families of the heroes who passed away while battling to contain the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline. During the phone conversations, Sheikh Mohamed expressed thanks and appreciation for the great role the fallen heroes played and the dedication they demonstrated while working to combat the pandemic. He said the Emirati community will never forget their sacrifices. "We are very proud of our heroes who lived with us and were part of our social fabric. They worked hard to protect our health and to ensure our safety during difficult times," he said.

UAE announces Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan; issues National Day advisory

The vaccine trials are being administered on the country’s first line of defenders, as they are more vulnerable to infection than others, and to the elderly and people with chronic diseases, announced Dr Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government on Monday. Speaking at the Covid-19 weekly briefing ahead of the 49th National Day celebrations, Dr Hammadi, said, “At the beginning of the trials, the vaccination will not be given to children and pregnant women until safety is assured, after that the scope of vaccinations will be expanded to include other groups.” “The highest priority in the current period is the provision and development of a safe vaccine. The success of a vaccine, its effectiveness and safety, will be a success for all humanity against this pandemic,” he added.

UAE remembers fallen frontline heroes on Commemoration Day

On Commemoration Day, a significant day in UAE's history, the leadership and people come together to recognise and remember the fallen frontline heroes who have sacrificed their lives to provide a better future for us all. "In what has been an unprecedented year, this is a day for us all to reflect and remember our nation’s frontline professionals who worked tirelessly to protect us all from coronavirus and made the ultimate sacrifice," Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Frontline Heroes Office said in a statement issued today.

‘What an honour to fight Covid for UAE’

When much of the world retreated to the comfort of their homes to curb the spread of Covid-19, Emirati doctor Shamsa Abdulla Ali bin Hammad knew her responsibility had doubled. Working as a doctor, as well as chief operating officer at Medcare Women and Children Hospital, Dr Shamsa said she wasn’t worried about herself as much as she was about her patients and her staff who had to deal with Covid cases almost daily. “At that time, Covid was very new and, hence, it scared everyone. As a doctor and as a COO of the hospital, I had to make sure that the patients who walked into our facility were treated well and were well taken care of. But more than that, I also had to make sure that my team of expert doctors felt safe and were given enough personal protective equipment to treat these patients,” said the doctor who works as a family medicine consultant.

766 mosques to reopen

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has announced that it will reopen 766 mosques for Friday prayers in Dubai, starting December 4. The opening decision came after setting a set of controls and procedures to be followed by mosque worshippers, according to the directives issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management. “The suspension of Friday prayers and sermons has been lifted for 766 mosques in Dubai that will now follow strict Covid-19 safety precautions such as worshippers adhering to social distancing, masks and hygiene measures.

Follow anti-Covid measures as you celebrate, urge cops

The Dubai Police have urged residents to follow all due precautions to stay safe from Covid-19 as they celebrate the UAE's National Day. Brigadier-General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director-General of the Traffic Department at the Dubai Police, urged residents to ensure a safe social distance from one another and always wear face masks. He warned that those who violate the safety measures will be penalised. The officer said police patrols will be out in full force to ensure security and a smooth traffic flow. Officers will be stationed at main tourist destinations like Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, La Mer and Festival City, among others.