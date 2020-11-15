Coronavirus news bulletin: 1,174 new cases reported; UAE Pioneers to celebrate frontliners

Around-up of major developments related to Covid-19 across the country.

Here's a round-up of all the latest Covid-19 developments you need to know:

UAE reports 1,174 Covid-19 cases, 678 recoveries

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,174 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 678 recoveries. No deaths were announced today as a result of the illness and 125,915 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country. More than 14.7 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far. On Friday, the authorities announced that the land borders across the UAE are set to reopen on Monday, allowing free movement but with strict Covid-19 measures in place. Citizens of Oman will be allowed to enter the country through the land ports without having to get prior approval. Omanis will be required to present a negative PCR test result and it must have been issued by accredited laboratories in their country.

UAE Pioneers to celebrate Covid-19 frontliners

Exceptional individuals, institutions and initiatives that contributed to making the UAE a role model in dealing with Covid-19 will be honoured as part of an annual awards ceremony. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued directives that this year’s UAE Pioneers Award celebrate and honour those on the frontlines in the country’s war against the pandemic. He called on residents to nominate their choices with the #UAE_Pioneers. A committee will monitor the hashtag and shortlist the nominations after reviewing them.

UAE hospital launches post-Covid recovery clinic

A UAE hospital has set up a dedicated clinic for patients who have recovered from Covid-19 but are still battling mid and long-term persistent effects of the infection. Zulekha Hospital recently launched a Post-Covid Assessment and Recovery Clinic at its facilities in Dubai and Sharjah. The clinic offers pulmonary-focused, multidisciplinary evaluation and care, aimed at addressing the medical needs of patients who are experiencing post-Covid effects, be it in their physical or mental health. Speaking on the need for such a clinic, Taher Shams, the hospital’s managing director, said: “The world is overwhelmed by the impact of the pandemic. Individuals will take time to get back to normal post covid and need the right advice and mental support at this time.”

No government fees for Sharjah private nurseries

Private nurseries in Sharjah will not have to pay any government fees for one year, according to a decision announced by the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD). The decision is part of the incentives approved by the Government of Sharjah to support private entities, business sectors and individuals in view of the pandemic situation. Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the SEDD, said that the Covid-19 situation caused huge loss to the nurseries. The decision will help them improve their business after the reopening. He added that the decision reflects the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support the businesses in the emirate. “Such decisions touch the economic sector and will contribute in its growth.”

Diabetes increases Covid risks, take extra precautions: Doctors

Diabetics have to take extra precautions to steer clear of Covid-19 as the symptoms are more severe among them, doctors have said on World Diabetes Day. The main reason for this could be impaired immunity. “High glucose levels affect the patients’ immune system defences and some diabetic-related issues such as nerve damage and reduced blood flow increase the body’s vulnerability to infection,” said Dr Sarla Kumari, specialist physician and diabetologist at Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai. The doctor said the chances of a diabetic contracting Covid are “slightly higher” when compared to non-diabetics. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 39 million people are currently living with diabetes in the Middle East and North Africa. It is estimated that by 2045, around 82 million people will have the condition.

It's a safe Diwali in UAE with loved ones amid Covid-19

Indian expats are marking Diwali with happiness and fervour. However, they will avoid community gatherings and keep the celebrations intimate, limiting it to close family get-togethers and video calls. Eager to celebrate the first Diwali with their newborn are Indian expat Aditi Sharma and her German husband Christian Wuenscher. “When we welcomed our daughter Ariana two months ago, we knew we would be celebrating her first Diwali in Dubai... with friends who mean more than family to us. We have decorated our place with lights and diyas (lamps) and made traditional sweets,” said an excited Aditi. “Chris and his mum Linda, who is with us this Diwali, will both be dressing up in Indian clothes. It is a different Diwali this year due to the pandemic but it will have all the essence to make it a memorable one for our little Ariana,” she added.