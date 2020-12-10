Coronavirus: Newly-wed woman, 8 others test Covid positive days after groom dies
Nine members of a family, including a newly-wed woman, in Uttar Pradesh have been diagnosed with coronavirus after the groom, who was not tested for the virus, died days after the marriage, officials said on Wednesday.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Nita Kulshrestha said the man had got married around 10 days ago.
"Immediately after the wedding, he got unwell, and died on December 4," she said, adding that he was not tested for the coronavirus infection, so it cannot be said if he fell died of the viral infection.
However, his family members were tested for possible infection, she said.
"In the test, nine people including the bride, her mother-in-law and brother-in-law tested positive for coronavirus. All of them are undergoing treatment," the Chief Medical Officer said.
A medical camp has been set up in the village to test other people for Covid-19, she said.
She also said the state's Firozabad district has reported 3,673 Covid-19 cases so far, of which 171 are active cases and patients are undergoing treatment, while 67 have died due to the disease.
