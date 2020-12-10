Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus: Newly-wed woman, 8 others test Covid positive days after groom dies

PTI/Firozabad
Filed on December 10, 2020

A medical camp has been set up in the village to test other people for Covid-19.

Nine members of a family, including a newly-wed woman, in Uttar Pradesh have been diagnosed with coronavirus after the groom, who was not tested for the virus, died days after the marriage, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Nita Kulshrestha said the man had got married around 10 days ago.

"Immediately after the wedding, he got unwell, and died on December 4," she said, adding that he was not tested for the coronavirus infection, so it cannot be said if he fell died of the viral infection.

However, his family members were tested for possible infection, she said.

"In the test, nine people including the bride, her mother-in-law and brother-in-law tested positive for coronavirus. All of them are undergoing treatment," the Chief Medical Officer said.

A medical camp has been set up in the village to test other people for Covid-19, she said.

She also said the state's Firozabad district has reported 3,673 Covid-19 cases so far, of which 171 are active cases and patients are undergoing treatment, while 67 have died due to the disease.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/top-hiv-scientist-wouldnt-count-on-covid-19-vaccine-soon macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 