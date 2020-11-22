Coronavirus: Moderna to charge $25-$37 for Covid vaccine, says CEO
Moderna has said its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19.
Moderna will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, depending on the amount ordered, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS).
“Our vaccine therefore costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50,” he was quoted as saying.
On Monday, an EU official involved in the talks said the European Commission wanted to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose.
“Nothing is signed yet, but we’re close to a deal with the EU Commission. We want to deliver to Europe and are in constructive talks,” Bancel told WamS, adding it was just a “matter of days” until a contract would be ready.
Moderna has said its experimental vaccine is 94.5 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second developer to report results that far exceeded expectations after Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.
The EU has been in talks with Moderna for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine at least since July.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Moderna to charge $25-$37 for Covid-19 vaccine:...
Moderna has said its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US approves Regeneron antibody treatment given to ...
The green light for drugmaker Regeneron came after REGEN-COV2, was... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
G20 summit opens as leaders urge joint response...
"We have a duty to rise to the challenge together during this summit... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan issues new procedures for international...
RT-PCR tests of passengers from countries that have been placed in... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews