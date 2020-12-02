Coronavirus: Japan residents to get free Covid-19 vaccine
A bill was passed that will cover all vaccine costs for Japan’s 126 million residents.
Japan will give free coronavirus vaccines to all of its residents under a bill passed Wednesday, as the nation battles record numbers of daily cases.
The bill, which says the government will cover all vaccine costs for Japan’s 126 million residents, was approved by the upper house of parliament, having cleared the powerful lower house.
The country has secured Covid-19 vaccines for 60 million people from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, and for a further 25 million people from biotech firm Moderna.
It has also confirmed it will receive 120 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine.
Pfizer and Moderna are already seeking emergency-use approval in the United States and Europe, after clinical tests showed their jabs were effective.
The bill’s passage comes two weeks after Japan’s prime minister said the country was on “maximum alert” over the virus, and as medics warn hospitals are on the brink of collapse.
Japan has seen a comparatively small Covid-19 outbreak overall, with around 2,100 deaths and 150,000 cases, and has not imposed the strict lockdowns seen elsewhere.
But it is now facing a third wave of the disease, reporting record numbers of daily infections nationwide in recent weeks.
Tokyo’s governor has urged residents to avoid non-essential outings and asked businesses serving alcohol to shut early, although there is no enforcement mechanism for these recommendations.
The national government has also decided to allow individual regions to opt out of a controversial domestic tourism campaign.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Japan residents to get free Covid-19 ...
A bill was passed that will cover all vaccine costs for Japan’s ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK is world's first country to approve Pfizer...
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be rolled out from next week; will allow ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to announce date of...
Travel restrictions were imposed in March due to the Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: England faces regional Covid-19...
More than 40 per cent of people in England will be subject to the... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews