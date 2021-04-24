- EVENTS
Coronavirus: Global Covid-19 cases top 145.2 million
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 145.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.08 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 145,271,208 and 3,083,235, respectively.
Coronavirus live updates: All the latest Covid-19 developments in the UAE and around the world.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,990,684 and 571,180, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 16,263,695 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,237,078), France (5,502,014), Russia (4,691,290), Turkey (4,550,820), the UK (4,416,588), Italy (3,935,703), Spain (3,468,617), Germany (3,263,415), Argentina (2,824,652), Poland (2,742,122), Colombia (2,740,544), Iran (2,358,809) and Mexico (2,323,430), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 386,416 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (214,504), India (186,920), the UK (127,638), Italy (118,699), Russia (105,718), France (102,655), Germany (81,326), Spain (77,591), Colombia (70,446), Iran (68,746), Poland (64,707), Argentina (61,176), Peru (59,012) and South Africa (54,066).
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day