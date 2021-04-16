- EVENTS
Coronavirus: Global Covid-19 cases top 138.8 million
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 138.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.98 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 138,827,781 and 2,984,236, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,495,164 and 565,283, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 14,074,564 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,746,681), France (5,248,853), Russia (4,622,464), the UK (4,396,008), Turkey (4,086,957), Italy (3,826,156), Spain (3,396,685), Germany (3,095,016), Poland (2,642,242), Argentina (2,629,156), Colombia (2,602,719), Mexico (2,295,435) and Iran (2,168,872), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 365,444 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (211,213), India (173,123), the UK (127,437), Italy (115,937), Russia (102,667), France (100,232), Germany (79,520), Spain (76,882), Colombia (67,199), Iran (65,680), Poland (60,612), Argentina (58,925), Peru (55,812) and South Africa (53,571).
