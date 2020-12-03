Coronavirus: Germany to extend Covid-19 restrictions to January 10, Merkel says
Germany reported its highest single-day death toll on Wednesday since the start of the pandemic.
Germany will extend restrictive measures designed to stem a tide of new Covid-19 infections until Jan. 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday after talks with German state leaders.
The measures, which had been due to expire on Dec. 20, include keeping restaurants and hotels shut and limiting private gatherings to five people from two households.
Also read: Five killed, including baby, as car ploughs into pedestrian area in German city of Trier
Crime gangs threaten Covid-19 vaccine campaigns, warns Interpol
Covid-19: Wear masks indoors if ventilation is poor, says WHO
"The states will extend their measures from December 20 until January 10," Merkel told a news conference, adding that another round of consultations would be held on Jan. 4. "In principle things will remain as they are."
While the daily rise in infection numbers has started to fall, Germany reported its highest single-day death toll on Wednesday since the start of the pandemic, and regions that had been spared the worst are seeing case numbers surge.
More than 17,000 new cases were reported overnight, and 487 deaths - a new daily record.
Markus Soeder, leader of the southern state of Bavaria, said the high number of deaths justified keeping restrictions in place until January.
"Over the next few weeks we will also be considering whether all this is enough," said Soeder.
In the past, Germany's many regional and central government bodies have been at odds over how strictly to impose lockdown, since cases were concentrated in the south and west of the country.
While Merkel has always been in favour of stricter lockdowns, many of the regional premiers who have the final say in Germany's federal system were opposed. This is beginning to change.
Other than a few, mainly northern areas, the entire country is well above the rate of 50 new infections per 100,000 population per week that the government says is the fastest the virus can spread without overwhelming track and trace systems.
Restrictions on gatherings will be eased slightly over Christmas to allow families to meet.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Germany to extend Covid-19...
Germany reported its highest single-day death toll on Wednesday since ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Britain's Prince Harry suggests Covid-19 a...
The prince spoke during a conversation about the environment with the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE National Day: Emirati doctor stayed away from ...
As a medical staff, her biggest challenge throughout the pandemic has ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK is world's first country to approve Pfizer...
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be rolled out from next week; will allow ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews