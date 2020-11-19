Coronavirus: Europe lockdowns avoidable, vaccines 'not a silver bullet', WHO says
"Europe is once again the epicentre of the pandemic, together with the United States," Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe, says.
Fresh lockdowns in Europe are avoidable, including through near-universal mask-wearing, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Europe office said on Thursday.
Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said that some health systems are being overwhelmed on the continent where more than 29,000 deaths were recorded in the past week alone.
"Europe is once again the epicentre of the pandemic, together with the United States. There is light at the end of the tunnel but it will be a six tough months," Kluge told a news conference, speaking from Copenhagen.
"Lockdowns are avoidable, I stand by my position that lockdowns are a last resort measure. Mask use is by no means a panacea, and needs to be done in combination with other measures. However, if mask use reached 95 per cent, lockdowns would not be needed."
Lockdowns should be lifted safely and gradually, he added, warning about the negative impact of 'easing too quickly'.
Primary schools should be kept open, Kluge said, adding that children and adolescents are not driving the spread of the new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2 and school closures are "not effective".
Despite encouraging news in the last week about vaccines, they are "not a silver bullet because we know the supply will be limited particularly in the beginning", he said.
WHO is in touch with the developers of Russia's Sputnik vaccine regarding clinical trial data, he said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Europe lockdowns avoidable,...
"Europe is once again the epicentre of the pandemic, together with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: Sri Lankan politician eats raw fish to...
Former fisheries minister Dilip Wedaarachch undertakes the bizarre... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'Oxford vaccine trial to look at Phase 3 data...
The Phase 3 results showing efficacy of the vaccine will be released... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Roche's Actemra helps the sickest Covid-19...
'It remained unclear if Actemra kept people alive or shortened how... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews