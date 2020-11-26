Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for Covid-19

Reuters/Tanta, Egypt
Filed on November 26, 2020 | Last updated on November 26, 2020 at 01.27 am
Mahmoud El Komy, a 26-year-old Egyptian mechatronics engineer, stands beside Cira 3, a remote-controlled robot that runs tests on suspected Covid-19 patients.

(Reuters)

Mahmoud El Komy says it can help limit exposure to infection and prevent the transmission of the virus.

With Egypt facing a second coronavirus wave, an inventor is trialLing a remote-control robot which can test for Covid-19, take the temperature of patients, and warn them if they don't wear masks at a private hospital north of Cairo.

Mahmoud El Komy, who designed the robot, called Cira-03, says it can help limit exposure to infection and prevent the transmission of the virus.

His creation, which has a human-like face and head and robotic arms, can take blood tests, perform echocardiograms and X-rays, and display the results to patients on a screen attached to its chest.

"I tried to make the robot seem more human, so that the patient doesn't fear it. So they don't feel like a box is walking in on them," he said.

"There has been a positive response from patients. They saw the robot and weren't afraid. On the contrary, there is more trust in this because the robot is more precise than humans."

Cira-03 tests a patient for coronavirus by cupping their chin and then extending an arm with a swab into their mouth.

Abu Bakr El Mihi, head of a private hospital where the robot is being tested, said they were using the robot to take the temperature of anyone suspected of having Covid-19.




