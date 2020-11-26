Coronavirus: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for Covid-19
Mahmoud El Komy says it can help limit exposure to infection and prevent the transmission of the virus.
With Egypt facing a second coronavirus wave, an inventor is trialLing a remote-control robot which can test for Covid-19, take the temperature of patients, and warn them if they don't wear masks at a private hospital north of Cairo.
Mahmoud El Komy, who designed the robot, called Cira-03, says it can help limit exposure to infection and prevent the transmission of the virus.
His creation, which has a human-like face and head and robotic arms, can take blood tests, perform echocardiograms and X-rays, and display the results to patients on a screen attached to its chest.
"I tried to make the robot seem more human, so that the patient doesn't fear it. So they don't feel like a box is walking in on them," he said.
"There has been a positive response from patients. They saw the robot and weren't afraid. On the contrary, there is more trust in this because the robot is more precise than humans."
Cira-03 tests a patient for coronavirus by cupping their chin and then extending an arm with a swab into their mouth.
Abu Bakr El Mihi, head of a private hospital where the robot is being tested, said they were using the robot to take the temperature of anyone suspected of having Covid-19.
