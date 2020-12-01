Coronavirus: Dubai fines transport service company for breaking Covid-19 rules

The company was fined in Naif area during regular field inspections.

Dubai Economy has fined a company for not adhering to Covid-19 safety rules, including not wearing face mask by its employees.

“Dubai Economy fined a transport service agency for not adhering to the precautionary measures set to limit the spread of Covid-19, including not wearing face masks in the Naif area,” it said on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

While 525 businesses found compliant.

During the inspections on Monday, a total of 525 businesses were found complying to coronavirus safety guidelines.

No company was issued warnings or closed for violating safety rules.

Stressing on public health as top priority, Dubai Economy reminded that stern action will be taken over flouting precautionary measures. The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

DED has urged the public to cooperate with authorities and contribute to the emirate’s economy in spite of the pandemic threat.

The precautionary measures have helped a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555 or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

